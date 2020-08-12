News Music News

Arlo Parks, FKA Twigs, Little Simz and more win at 2020 AIM Awards

The late Tony Allen also picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music award at tonight's (August 12) virtual ceremony

By Will Richards
Arlo Parks, FKA twigs and Little Simz all won 2020 AIM Awards. Credit: Getty Images.

Arlo Parks, Little Simz, FKA twigs and more all picked up awards at tonight’s (August 12) AIM Independent Music Awards.

The annual ceremony highlights independent artists, and was held virtually for the first time in its history due to coronavirus restrictions.

FKA twigs picked up the award for Best (Difficult) Second Album for 2019’s ‘MAGDALENE’, an album NME called “an unstoppable force of nature” in a five-star review, while Arlo Parks won the One To Watch award.

Elsewhere, Little Simz picked up the Pioneer Award, referring to her musical journey in an acceptance speech as “the stairs and not the escalators” and calling herself a “one-woman army”.

Little Simz at the NME Awards 2020. Credit: Dean Chalkley

AJ Tracey also picked up the Innovator Award, while Speedy Wunderground won Best Small Label and the Mercury-nominated Moses Boyd was named UK Independent Breakthrough, with International Breakthrough going to Yaeji.

The iconic late drummer Tony Allen also picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music award.

See the full list of winners from the 2020 AIM Awards below.

UK Independent Breakthrough
Moses Boyd

Best Creative Packaging
Digga D – ‘Double Tap Diaries’

Special Recognition Award
Vince Clarke

Indie Champion
Helen Smith

Best Small Label
Speedy Wunderground

Best Independent Remix
Lafawndah – ‘Tourist X Nídia Rework’

One To Watch
Arlo Parks

Best Independent Video
The Howl & The Hum – ‘The Only Boy Racer Left on the Island’

Innovator Award
AJ Tracey

Best (Difficult) Second Album
FKA Twigs – ‘Magdalene’

International Breakthrough
Yaeji

Pioneer Award
Little Simz

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist
Freya Ridings

Best Independent Album
Sarathy Korwar – ‘More Arriving’

Best Live Act
Five Finger Death Punch

Best Independent Track
Flying Lotus – ‘More’ (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Best Independent Label
Jazz Re:freshed

Outstanding Contribution To Music
Tony Allen

