Arlo Parks, FKA Twigs, Little Simz and more win at 2020 AIM Awards

Arlo Parks, Little Simz, FKA twigs and more all picked up awards at tonight’s (August 12) AIM Independent Music Awards.

The annual ceremony highlights independent artists, and was held virtually for the first time in its history due to coronavirus restrictions.

FKA twigs picked up the award for Best (Difficult) Second Album for 2019’s ‘MAGDALENE’, an album NME called “an unstoppable force of nature” in a five-star review, while Arlo Parks won the One To Watch award.

Elsewhere, Little Simz picked up the Pioneer Award, referring to her musical journey in an acceptance speech as “the stairs and not the escalators” and calling herself a “one-woman army”.

AJ Tracey also picked up the Innovator Award, while Speedy Wunderground won Best Small Label and the Mercury-nominated Moses Boyd was named UK Independent Breakthrough, with International Breakthrough going to Yaeji.

The iconic late drummer Tony Allen also picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music award.

See the full list of winners from the 2020 AIM Awards below.

UK Independent Breakthrough

Moses Boyd

Best Creative Packaging

Digga D – ‘Double Tap Diaries’

Special Recognition Award

Vince Clarke

Indie Champion

Helen Smith

Best Small Label

Speedy Wunderground

Best Independent Remix

Lafawndah – ‘Tourist X Nídia Rework’

One To Watch

Arlo Parks

Best Independent Video

The Howl & The Hum – ‘The Only Boy Racer Left on the Island’

Innovator Award

AJ Tracey

Best (Difficult) Second Album

FKA Twigs – ‘Magdalene’

International Breakthrough

Yaeji

Pioneer Award

Little Simz

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist

Freya Ridings

Best Independent Album

Sarathy Korwar – ‘More Arriving’

Best Live Act

Five Finger Death Punch

Best Independent Track

Flying Lotus – ‘More’ (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Best Independent Label

Jazz Re:freshed

Outstanding Contribution To Music

Tony Allen