Arlo Parks, FKA Twigs, Little Simz and more win at 2020 AIM Awards

Arlo Parks, Little Simz, FKA twigs and more all picked up awards at tonight’s (August 12) AIM Independent Music Awards.
The annual ceremony highlights independent artists, and was held virtually for the first time in its history due to coronavirus restrictions.
FKA twigs picked up the award for Best (Difficult) Second Album for 2019’s ‘MAGDALENE’, an album NME called “an unstoppable force of nature” in a five-star review, while Arlo Parks won the One To Watch award.
Elsewhere, Little Simz picked up the Pioneer Award, referring to her musical journey in an acceptance speech as “the stairs and not the escalators” and calling herself a “one-woman army”.
AJ Tracey also picked up the Innovator Award, while Speedy Wunderground won Best Small Label and the Mercury-nominated Moses Boyd was named UK Independent Breakthrough, with International Breakthrough going to Yaeji.
The iconic late drummer Tony Allen also picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music award.
See the full list of winners from the 2020 AIM Awards below.
UK Independent Breakthrough
Moses Boyd
Best Creative Packaging
Digga D – ‘Double Tap Diaries’
Special Recognition Award
Vince Clarke
Indie Champion
Helen Smith
Best Small Label
Speedy Wunderground
Best Independent Remix
Lafawndah – ‘Tourist X Nídia Rework’
One To Watch
Arlo Parks
Best Independent Video
The Howl & The Hum – ‘The Only Boy Racer Left on the Island’
Innovator Award
AJ Tracey
Best (Difficult) Second Album
FKA Twigs – ‘Magdalene’
International Breakthrough
Yaeji
Pioneer Award
Little Simz
PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist
Freya Ridings
Best Independent Album
Sarathy Korwar – ‘More Arriving’
Best Live Act
Five Finger Death Punch
Best Independent Track
Flying Lotus – ‘More’ (Feat. Anderson .Paak)
Best Independent Label
Jazz Re:freshed
Outstanding Contribution To Music
Tony Allen