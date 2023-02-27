Arlo Parks, Honey Dijon and more added to Wilderness Festival line-up 

Wilderness Festival has announced more acts for its 2023 line-up – find the latest additions below.

Arlo Parks, Laurent Garnier, Honey Dijon, Franc Moody and Todd Terry and more will now join the previously announced The Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queens, and Fatboy Slim.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Arlo Parks

The festival, which takes place Thursday August 3 to Sunday August 6, 2023 at Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire has also added Joesef, GoGo Penguin and Flyte to the bill.

Advertisement

Other previously announced acts include Sugababes and Confidence Man, alongside comedy, spoken word, film screens, Q&As, panels, dance performances and more.

Speakers so far include the likes of Sara Pascoe, Elizabeth Day, Munroe Bergdorf and more. Check out the poster below to see the full line-up so far.

Tickets for Wilderness 2023 are on sale here now.

The stars are aligning, prepare for the wildest Wilderness yet! A glorious array of talent has just joined our transcendental Twelfth Season. All this and so much more. Discover our full line up announcement on our website [Link in bio].#Wilderness2023 #Wilderness pic.twitter.com/DlIf70l7DD — Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) February 23, 2023

Per a press release, Wilderness is back for a “transcendental Twelfth Season”, which promises an “illustrious escape into the wild can be whatever you want it to be” including: “a kaleidoscopic array of intoxicating musical experiences; a sprawling culinary adventure; a labyrinth of laughter and wholesome hedonism. Here, inspiring debates meet soul-nourishing workshops, wall-to-wall games, Wilderness classics and participatory high jinks.”

2022’s Wilderness was headlined by Underworld, Years & Years and Jungle, also featuring the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Orlando Weeks, Roisin Murphy, Willie J Healey, Billie Marten, Pip Blom, Craig Charles, Peggy Gou, Jordan Rakei, Gabriels and more.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Christine & The Queens and Arlo Parks will also head up BBC 6 Music Festival’s return to Manchester.

This year’s edition of the station’s annual live event is due to take place in Greater Manchester between March 23-26. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

The festival will boast “global premieres of brand new live shows, new music debuts, unique collaborations and surprise guests” across the four days, according to a press release. Highlights are scheduled to air on BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Manchester, BBC Sounds and the iPlayer.

Back in January, Parks shared news of her second album ‘My Soft Machine’ and unveiled its first single ‘Weightless’.