Watch Arlo Parks discuss the importance of self-care in Channel 4 special ‘The Whole Truth’

Arlo Parks has spoken about the importance of self-care of her own mental health in a preview clip from tonight’s Channel 4 special The Whole Truth (October 9).

The programme, which is hosted by Jordan Stephens and also features Kojey Radical and Che Lingo, will air tonight on Channel 4 and All4 at 11:05pm, and has been recorded to mark this weekend’s World Mental Health Day.

The Whole Truth will see each artist perform one of their own songs (Parks will perform ‘Hurt’) before they join Stephens to openly discuss their mental health with one another, sharing the personal stories that have inspired them each to speak their minds through music.

Ahead of tonight’s broadcast, Channel 4 have shared a short clip of Parks discussing how self-care has helped her navigate “extremely low periods” in her life.

“I think it’s important, and I feel like for everyone, it’s separate. Self-care is like a million different things,” Parks says in the clip. “It doesn’t have to be, like, yoga. It can be gaming.”

Speaking about The Whole Truth, Stephens said in a press release: “Our intention is to shed light on mental health from the perspective of cultures not often centred in the conversation.

“This is not about shoving a load of Black faces into a TV spot during the one gracious month of blackness that our calendar so kindly offers, just to tick a diversity box. This is about providing space for silenced communities.”

Last month, Parks performed a cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’ as part of BBC Radio 1’s annual Live Lounge Month.

For help and advice on mental health: