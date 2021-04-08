Forbes have revealed their new European 30 Under 30 list for 2021, including Arlo Parks, KSI, Girl In Red and more.

The new list spotlights “some of Europe’s most popular social media entertainers as well as the continent’s most promising talents.”

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Entertainment list for 2021 was put together by judges including Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander, TikTok’s Gina Jackson, Amazon Studios’ Georgia Brown and more.

Included on the list alongside Arlo Parks, KSI and Girl In Red are the likes of MNEK, Ms Banks, Mahalia, Shygirl, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova and Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in season four of Netflix‘s royal drama The Crown.

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal also both make the list, alongside It’s A Sin‘s Lydia West. See the list in full here.

