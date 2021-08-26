Arlo Parks leads the winners at the AIM Awards 2021

Arlo Parks was among the notable winners at last night’s AIM Awards 2021 – check out the full winners’ list below.

This year’s awards ceremony, which annually honours and celebrates independent music, was livestreamed online last night (August 25) from London.

Parks picked up the awards for UK Independent Breakthrough and Best Independent Album (for ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’) last night, while ENNY won Best Independent Track (for ‘Peng Black Girls’) and One To Watch.

Parks said: “I want to say a big, big thank you to my fans, to my team. I’m grateful to be growing every day as an independent artist and this period has been so difficult, so chaotic and so confusing, so to be able to bring people light in this time of need has been really special.”

Fontaines D.C., Jayda G and Working Men’s Club were also among the winners at last night’s AIM Awards – you can see the full winners’ list below.

UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music

Arlo Parks (Transgressive Records)

International Breakthrough in association with Deezer

Jayda G (Ninja Tune)

Best Independent Track in association with Facebook

ENNY – Peng Black Girls ft. Amia Brave (FAMM)

Best Independent Album in association with Spotify

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)

Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC Radio 6 Music

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death (Partisan Records)

Best Independent Remix in association with SoundCloud

megapunk (Elkka Remix) – Ela Minus (Domino)

One To Watch in association with BBC Music Introducing

ENNY (FAMM)

Best Independent Video in association with Vevo

Wesley Joseph – Thrilla (EEVILTWINN)

Best Independent Label in association with [Integral]

Forever Living Originals

Best Creative Packaging

Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club (RAW Edition) (Heavenly Recordings)

Best Small Label in association with Believe

Strut Records

PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist

Lauv

Best Live [Streamed] Act in association with On Air

Ben Böhmer

Pioneer Award in association FUGA

Tricky

Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music

Adrian Sherwood

Outstanding Contribution To Music in association with Merlin

Joan Armatrading CBE

Indie Champion in association with MCPS

Love Record Stores

Bandcamp

Diversity Champion

Paulette Long OBE

Arlo Parks will be among the performers at next month’s Mercury Prize awards ceremony.