Arlo Parks leads the winners at the AIM Awards 2021

Arlo Parks was among the notable winners at last night’s AIM Awards 2021 – check out the full winners’ list below.
This year’s awards ceremony, which annually honours and celebrates independent music, was livestreamed online last night (August 25) from London.
Parks picked up the awards for UK Independent Breakthrough and Best Independent Album (for ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’) last night, while ENNY won Best Independent Track (for ‘Peng Black Girls’) and One To Watch.
Parks said: “I want to say a big, big thank you to my fans, to my team. I’m grateful to be growing every day as an independent artist and this period has been so difficult, so chaotic and so confusing, so to be able to bring people light in this time of need has been really special.”
Fontaines D.C., Jayda G and Working Men’s Club were also among the winners at last night’s AIM Awards – you can see the full winners’ list below.
UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music
Arlo Parks (Transgressive Records)
International Breakthrough in association with Deezer
Jayda G (Ninja Tune)
Best Independent Track in association with Facebook
ENNY – Peng Black Girls ft. Amia Brave (FAMM)
Best Independent Album in association with Spotify
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive Records)
Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC Radio 6 Music
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death (Partisan Records)
Best Independent Remix in association with SoundCloud
megapunk (Elkka Remix) – Ela Minus (Domino)
One To Watch in association with BBC Music Introducing
ENNY (FAMM)
Best Independent Video in association with Vevo
Wesley Joseph – Thrilla (EEVILTWINN)
Best Independent Label in association with [Integral]
Forever Living Originals
Best Creative Packaging
Working Men’s Club – Working Men’s Club (RAW Edition) (Heavenly Recordings)
Best Small Label in association with Believe
Strut Records
PPL Award For Most Played New Independent Artist
Lauv
Best Live [Streamed] Act in association with On Air
Ben Böhmer
Pioneer Award in association FUGA
Tricky
Innovator Award in association with Amazon Music
Adrian Sherwood
Outstanding Contribution To Music in association with Merlin
Joan Armatrading CBE
Indie Champion in association with MCPS
Love Record Stores
Bandcamp
Diversity Champion
Paulette Long OBE
Arlo Parks will be among the performers at next month’s Mercury Prize awards ceremony.