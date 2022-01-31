Arlo Parks announces new single ‘Softly’: “I’m very proud of this one”

Arlo Parks announced her new single ‘Softly’ will be arriving this week, which she describes as a “a piece of absolute yearning”.

The Mercury Prize winner shared that her first single of 2022, and follow-up to last year’s critically-acclaimed debut ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams‘ will be released on Tuesday (February 1). She also shared a link to pre-save the song on streaming services, as well as the single artwork which features Parks sitting alone on the hood of a dimly lit car.

“Softly. 01/02/2022. Smash the link to pre-save this piece of absolute yearning. I’m very proud of this one,” said Parks.

Softly. 01/02/2022. Smash the link to pre-save this piece of absolute yearning. im very proud of this one.https://t.co/Pyr4skECWc pic.twitter.com/XmNvz65izj — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 28, 2022

Advertisement

Speaking to NME in December 2021, Parks discussed the evolution of her songwriting.

“My sonic palettes and tastes have definitely expanded, and the kind of music that I want to make has changed,” she told NME. “But I think internally, the way that I write my lyrics, the way that I put songs together, is still that very personal, intimate, intentional way of doing things.”

Parks will be embarking on a worldwide tour starting February 16. She shared her plans to tour and write in 2022 back in September with NME. “I’m definitely doing a lot of writing, and it’s going to be a lot of touring for me – to be honest,” Parks said. “I’ll be going to America and sharing the music with the world.”

Last year, Parks received the award for Best New Artists at the BRITs. This year, she’s been nominated for two Grammy Awards, Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. She’s also nominated in two categories for the 2022 Bandlab NME Awards including Best Solo Act From The UK and Best Solo Act In The World.