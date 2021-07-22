Arlo Parks has opened up on scoring her first ever Mercury Prize nomination and how she’s already considering plans for her second record.

The London singer scored a nomination this morning (July 22) for ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which scored a full five star review from NME upon release in January.

“It feels like a real moment for me. It’s a dream come true and I don’t say that lightly,” Parks remarked of the honour.

“It’s something I would watch when I was a kid. I’d be on the internet at 2 in the morning, checking who was shortlisted and now I’m here. It feels really wonderful.”

Asked why listeners had connected with the record, Parks said it contained a “sense of honesty and humanity” that fans could relate to.

“I’m just talking about being a human being. Growing up and falling out of love, falling in love, going to those dark places,” she said.

“But it’s all real, and I hope people can connect with the three dimensional side of it.”

Describing the moment she learnt of the nomination, Parks added: “I was in my flat and my manager called and said ‘You’re gonna want to be sitting down for this’. It was early in the morning and I was quite grumpy as I hadn’t had my coffee.

“He said ‘You’re shortlisted for the Mercury!’ and I did just like fall back down to the ground. It was great.”

So when can we expect more new music from Arlo Parks?

“I’m doing a lot of sessions and I’m writing a lot,” she said. “The format that the songs are going to come out in is nebulous, there are no concrete plans but I’m definitely working on stuff.