Arlo Parks has rescheduled her upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour.

The London artist had been hoping to play live in support of her January-released debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ later this month, but the current coronavirus-enforced restrictions on large-scale gatherings have forced a rethink of the touring plans.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m having to postpone my original May & June UK/EU tour to September,” Parks said in a statement on her Twitter this afternoon (May 7) about the postponement.

“We will dance again when it’s safe, we will cry and shout and buzz with adrenaline!!”

You can see Parks’ rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates – including upgraded shows in Dublin and Edinburgh – below.

September

6 – Thekla, Bristol

7 – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

8 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

12 – Village Underground, London

13 – Village Underground, London

14 – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

16 – Gorilla, Manchester

17 – CHALK, Brighton

October

31 – The Academy, Dublin

November

1 – SWX, Bristol

3 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

4 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

9 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

10 – Saint Lukes, Glasgow

11 – The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

All remaining tickets for Parks’ tour can be found here.

Parks will perform at the BRIT Awards next week on a line-up that also includes Headie One, The Weeknd, Coldplay (who will open the ceremony), Dua Lipa, Griff and Olivia Rodrigo.