Watch Arlo Parks deliver a captivating cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Arlo Parks has recorded a captivating cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ for a new short film — you can watch the official video for her rendition of the track below.

Parks, who hails from south-west London, has taken on the Radiohead classic for the upcoming project Shy Radicals. Directed by Tom Dream, the short film depicts the work of artist, activist and author Hamja Ahsan, who has been described as a “revolutionary world-maker”.

Explaining why she chose to cover ‘Creep’ for Shy Radicals, Parks said: “‘Creep’ is a simultaneously delicate and brutal exploration of inner turmoil and human relationships. This song has acted as a refuge for me, during times of self-reflection and low mood, for many years and Radiohead as a band has deeply influenced my music.”

You can watch the video for Parks’ ‘Creep’ cover below.

Shy Radicals is expected to be screened at film festivals worldwide from September.

Parks previously covered ‘Creep’ in April as part of a live-stream that was hosted by the mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably). Parks is also an ambassador for CALM.

The ‘Creep’ cover follows on from the release in May of Parks’ powerful single ‘Black Dog’, which she noted is “supposed to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today’s world.”