Arlo Parks has shared a dreamy new song called ‘Green Eyes’ – you can listen to it below.

Parks posted the song on social media today (October 20), later revealing that Clairo appeared on the new track. “Thank you to king @clairo for lending her gorgeous voice to the tune,” Parks wrote on Twitter.

Parks also shared details of her upcoming debut album, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’, which is set for release next January. “I poured my tears, blood and joy into this project,” she said of her debut.

Parks recently shared on Twitter that she had completed work on her debut album. “Wtf the album is like done done,” she told her fans earlier this month (October 8). “Like DONE DONE,” she added.

You can listen to new single ‘Green Eyes’ below.

Oh my gosh I can’t believe I’m finally saying this man, I’m tearing up a bit as I write this…can’t wait for you to hear it!!! The vid for green eyes will be out at 7pm. So much news! I’m so fkin pumped 😭😭 You can pre-order my album now!! https://t.co/TBcIrJT1Lu — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) October 20, 2020

Last week, Parks teamed up on a new version of ‘Tangerine’ with Glass Animals.

The track originally appeared without Parks on Glass Animals’ latest album ‘Dreamland’, which was released in August.

This new take on the song premiered on October 15 during the Oxford band’s ‘Live In The Internet’ livestream gig, where Parks joined them on stage. The studio version was officially released shortly after the show.

Parks and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley have worked together previously, having covered Drake’s hit single ‘Hotline Bling’ in April as part of the band’s ‘Quarantine Covers’ series.

Reviewing Parks’ recent London show, NME said: “One of her first full shows since reaching mainstream attention, tonight is certainly a moment.

“…Multiplicity will make Arlo Parks a true star. Though her work may be undeniably mellow, it is peppered throughout with unpredictable magic; smooth rounds of beach sea glass just waiting to be taken home and coveted as personal talismans.”