Arlo Parks shares dreamy new video for her single ‘Caroline’

Arlo Parks has shared the video for her recent single ‘Caroline’.
It’s the latest preview from the singer’s debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which is set to land on January 29, 2021 via Transgressive.
Speaking about the video, which you can view below, Parks said: “I was really inspired by the idea of people watching and empathy and I’ve been writing short stories since I was about 7 or 8 so it was incredible to be able to come back to that original first love in terms of writing.
“I was super inspired by Brock Neil Roberts’ work and it was an honour to work with him on this video. We both really love the idea of creating these really human, visual portraits and we were inspired by photographers such as Nan Golding, Wolfgang Tilman and Ren Hang. I really am excited for you guys to watch this video. Thank you so much.”
The song follows ‘Green Eyes’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Black Dog’ in previewing the album.
Speaking about her debut LP, Parks recently said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”
The singer is set to take ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ on a 2021 UK and European headline tour, beginning in Brussels next April. She also leads the first announcement for next year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton.
See the tour dates below.
APRIL 2021
9th – Brussels, Le Botanique Orangerie
10th – Luxembourg, Rotondes
12th – Hamburg, Mojo
13th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil
14th – Berlin, Columbia Theatre
15th – Munich, Ampere
17th – Zurich, Mascotte
20th – Lyon, Ninkasi
22nd – Barcelona, Apolo 2
24th – Madrid, Independance
26th – Bordeaux, I.Boat
29th – Paris, Trabendo
30th – Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg
MAY 2021
1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal
2nd – Cologne, Gebäude 9
3rd – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
12th – Manchester, Gorilla
18th – Edinburgh, Mash House
19th – Glasgow, St Luke’s
21st – Brighton, Chalk
22nd – Dublin, Whelans
25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
26th – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
29th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
30th – Bristol, Thekla
JUNE 2021
2nd – London, Village Underground
