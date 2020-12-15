Arlo Parks shares dreamy new video for her single ‘Caroline’

Arlo Parks has shared the video for her recent single ‘Caroline’.

It’s the latest preview from the singer’s debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, which is set to land on January 29, 2021 via Transgressive.

Speaking about the video, which you can view below, Parks said: “I was really inspired by the idea of people watching and empathy and I’ve been writing short stories since I was about 7 or 8 so it was incredible to be able to come back to that original first love in terms of writing.

Advertisement

“I was super inspired by Brock Neil Roberts’ work and it was an honour to work with him on this video. We both really love the idea of creating these really human, visual portraits and we were inspired by photographers such as Nan Golding, Wolfgang Tilman and Ren Hang. I really am excited for you guys to watch this video. Thank you so much.”

The song follows ‘Green Eyes’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Black Dog’ in previewing the album.

Speaking about her debut LP, Parks recently said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

The singer is set to take ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ on a 2021 UK and European headline tour, beginning in Brussels next April. She also leads the first announcement for next year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton.

See the tour dates below.

Advertisement

APRIL 2021

9th – Brussels, Le Botanique Orangerie

10th – Luxembourg, Rotondes

12th – Hamburg, Mojo

13th – Copenhagen, Hotel Cecil

14th – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

15th – Munich, Ampere

17th – Zurich, Mascotte

20th – Lyon, Ninkasi

22nd – Barcelona, Apolo 2

24th – Madrid, Independance

26th – Bordeaux, I.Boat

29th – Paris, Trabendo

30th – Utrecht, TivoliVrendenburg

MAY 2021

1st – Amsterdam, Melkweg Oude Zaal

2nd – Cologne, Gebäude 9

3rd – Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

12th – Manchester, Gorilla

18th – Edinburgh, Mash House

19th – Glasgow, St Luke’s

21st – Brighton, Chalk

22nd – Dublin, Whelans

25th – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

26th – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

29th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

30th – Bristol, Thekla

JUNE 2021

2nd – London, Village Underground

Re-visit NME‘s Big Read cover feature with Arlo Parks from earlier this year here.