Arlo Parks has shared powerful new track ‘Black Dog’, to provide support for fans who are facing mental health issues.

The latest song from the South-West London singer follows on from the stirring ‘Eugene’, which arrived earlier this year via Transgressive Records.

Parks, who featured in NME’s top 100 upcoming acts for 2020, said of the track: “It’s supposed to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today’s world.”

The newest effort from Parks comes after she teamed up with Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley on a new cover of Drake‘s chart-topping single, ‘Hotline Bling’, which they recorded in lockdown.

NME also hailed her recent efforts on CALM’s Lock In live, which saw an array of artists including Years & Years and Declan McKenna performing from their homes to raise money for the mental health charity.

“It’s Arlo Parks who really steals the show, though. ‘Angel’s Song’ is a haunting meditation on loss, all heart-on-sleeve vulnerability and overflowing desire, while a poem about being thankful – written especially for this show – is a stark reminder to be grateful for the things that can still make you smile,” NME’s verdict stated.

“Her cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ exposes new hurt in the pained lyrics as she pours her whole self into the track in dedication to friends she’s lost. It’s the best the song has sounded in a decade.”

