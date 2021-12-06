Arlo Parks, Squid, Black Midi lead London Somerset House 2022 gig series

The line-up for 2022’s Somerset House gig series in London has been announced, featuring Arlo Parks, Squid, Black Midi and more.

The annual series of gigs at the iconic central London venue will take place across July next year, kicking off on July 7 with Tems, who was today (December 6) nominated for the BBC Sound Of 2022 prize.

Squid will then play Somerset House on July 8, before gigs by Yussef Dayes (July 9), Bomba Estéreo (July 10), Carly Rae Jepsen (July 11), Arlo Parks (July 12), Black Midi (July 13), Ghetts (July 14), SG Lewis (July 15) and John Legend (July 16) follow.

The series will wrap on July 17 with a closing party from the Places + Faces collective.

See the full Somerset House 2022 gig series schedule below. Tickets for the gigs go on sale this Thursday (December 9) at 10am GMT here.

Somerset House Summer Series with @AmexUK is back! 11 nights of open-air gigs in our iconic courtyard in July 2022. Tickets on sale Thu 9 Dec, 10am.

The last Somerset House series took place in 2019, and featured Rosalía, Doves, The Good, The Bad & The Queen and the first show from Gossip in six years.

Reviewing the Rosalía show, NME wrote: “In 2019, Rosalía is everything you could want from a pop star. She’s professional and dedicated to her craft. Her setlist is tight and she warrants the deep cuts. The dance routines are flawless, and she’s by turns humble and terrifying: being able to flit between those two is important.”