Arlo Parks performed on Worthy Farm yesterday (June 27) as part of the BBC’s The Glastonbury Experience 2020.

The network has been broadcasting a series of special programmes from the Glastonbury site this weekend to make up for the cancellation of the festival.

Parks played a stripped-back version of her recent track ‘Black Dog’, stood between a campfire and the Pyramid Stage structure. She was joined by a guitarist for the performance, who sat six feet away from her in adherence with social distancing regulations. Watch the performance below now.

Advertisement

The London singer, songwriter and poet wasn’t the only artist to make the pilgrimage to Worthy Farm this weekend. Laura Marling also visited the site, stopping by to play ‘Strange Girl’, which features on her latest album ‘Song For Our Daughter’.

Glastonbury fans began speculating that a special broadcast could take place on the festival site when lorries resembling outside broadcast trucks were spotted on the festival’s official webcam.

The 2020 edition of Glastonbury was due to take place this weekend (June 24-28) and would have marked the event’s 50th anniversary. However, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were all booked to headline. It is currently unclear whether any of them will return to the festival in 2021, but organiser Emily Eavis has said the team behind Glastonbury are trying to “roll two festivals together”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, festival founder Michael Eavis has said a track-and-trace app could allow the festival to return safely next year. He said earlier this week (June 26) that he had already been in discussions with Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn about collaborating on a scheme that will allow ticket-holders on-site once they’ve proved they are virus-free.