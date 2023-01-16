Arlo Parks teases return this week

Arlo Parks has told fans to expect something new arriving on Wednesday (January 18).

The Mercury Music Prize-winner could be dropping a new song – her first since last February’s ‘Softly‘ – this week, according to teasers posted on her socials.

Last Wednesday (January 11) the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter: “i’ve been quiet for a reason hehehehehe.”

She followed up that up on Friday (January 13) with a clip of a burning car and encouraged fans to sign up to a newsletter in which she promised to share “exclusive news” and possible “early access to shows”.

i’ve been quiet for a reason hehehehehe — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 11, 2023

18.01.23

Re-reading our texts from the strawberry days pic.twitter.com/nBcMbUWLWt — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 14, 2023

Over the weekend Parks also posted a video of a camera monitor recording that showed her standing in front of flickering lights. “Re-reading our texts from the strawberry days,” accompanied the post along with this Wednesday’s date.

Today (January 16) the musician shared further photos that appear to be linked to the previous teasers.

There is blue glass in the soft rain pic.twitter.com/RlkRgO9kVp — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 16, 2023

It’s not known if this week will see a new single release from the star or a film piece/other artistic work outside of music.

Meanwhile, Parks is set to perform at this year’s Primavera Sound Festival for both the Barcelona and Madrid editions. She also been booked to headline this year’s The Great Escape festival.

I'm headlining @thegreatescape and it's SOLD OUT 🫀🫀🫀 can’t wait 2 c uuuuu in May pic.twitter.com/Dw4ORsXYpu — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) January 16, 2023

Last year, the singer cancelled a number of US tour dates to protect her mental health. “I am broken,” she said in a statement.

Parks began a run of shows in the States at the start of September 2022 but said that her mental health had “deteriorated to a debilitating place” and left her “burnt out”.

As such, eight gigs between September 14 and 24 were cancelled in order for the singer to fly home to London and recover.

Her decision followed a number of other young British artists also cancelling tour dates due to mental health issues in recent months including Sam Fender.

Parks is yet to have followed up her debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams‘, which was released in January 2021 and went on to win the Mercury Music Prize later that year.