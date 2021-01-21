Arlo Parks to preview debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ in full in livestream

Arlo Parks will preview her forthcoming debut album ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ track-by-track in a special livestream.

The livestream – presented by London record store Rough Trade and broadcast exclusively on DICE – will give fans to chance to hear the indie-pop Londoner’s highly anticipated album in full ahead of its release on January 29.

Set to broadcast today (January 21) at 8pm GMT, the livestream – which will remain available for 48 hours after its initial broadcast – will feature previously released ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ singles ‘Caroline’, ‘Green Eyes’, ‘Hurt’ and ‘Black Dog’ as well as eight not-yet-heard tracks from the album.

Parks was initially set to perform from the Rough Trade store itself, though those plans have been scrapped due to “COVID safety reasons”, she said in a statement. The livestream will instead feature an exclusive track-by-track video breaking down ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.

In her NME Radar: Breakout interview last May, Parks revealed she had been working on her debut album during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period. “I’m trying to make it the best body of work that it can be,” she said.

“The album format is really important to me, and in terms of the music that I’ve put out thus far, I feel like I have a sonic identity, but there’s variation in what I put out so far, so I do have scope to experiment and explore different styles within my debut album, which feels exciting. I’m excited for what it could be.”