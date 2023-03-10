Check out ArrDee and Cat Burns’ collaborative new single ‘Home For My Heart’

ArrDee and Cat Burns have released a new single together – listen to ‘Home For My Heart’ below.

The collaboration arrives with a moving music video, which pays tribute to the pair’s humble upbringings. It was directed by Najeeb Tarazi, and sees Burns and ArrDee perform together in and around a number of London neighbourhoods.

The track tells the story of a relationship breakdown, with the Brighton rapper detailing the pressures of balancing his recent success with his personal life. “Please don’t give up on us”, sings Burns in the moving chorus. “Where’s the home for a heart when you’re a mile high?” replies ArrDee.

‘Home For My Heart’ is the first new material from Burns since her October 2022 single, ‘People Pleaser’. The BRIT-nominated vocalist also recently appeared on Dylan‘s ‘Every Heart But Mine’, alongside Rachel Chinouriri, Sody, Beren Olivia, and Mae Muller, the UK entrant for Eurovision 2023.

Burns is also set to hit the road this year supporting Sam Smith on the UK and European leg of their ‘Gloria’ Tour, which kicks off in Sheffield on April 12. The dates follow Burns and Smith’s ‘Go’ remix, which was released in March 2022. Buy your tickets here.

ArrDee, meanwhile, returned in January with fiery single ‘Loser’, which followed his 2022 mixtape ‘Pier Pressure’. Reviewing the mixtape upon release, NME wrote: “ArrDee plasters the record with drill beats, quality rhymes and nightclub belters befitting his character, ensuring that ‘Pier Pressure’ provides a clear snapshot of a rapper very much on the rise.”