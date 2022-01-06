An arrest warrant has been issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the murder of Young Dolph, it has been reported.

The rapper – real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr – was fatally shot as he entered a bakery in his hometown of Memphis on November 17. He was 36 years old.

According to Billboard, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for 23-year-old Justin Johnson in the shooting. The update was given in a press release from the US Marshals Service.

The marshals service has been working alongside the Memphis Police Department to search for suspects. A $15,000 reward has been offered in return for information that leads to an arrest.

Police said that two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into a Memphis bakery – Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies – where Young Dolph was making a purchase. Officials released images lifted from CCTV that captured the attack.

A private funeral was held for Young Dolph on November 30, before a section of a street in the neighbourhood where he grew up was renamed in his honour on December 15.

Elsewhere last month, a memorial set for the late rapper took place at the Rolling Loud California festival in the slot he was scheduled to play.

Tributes were also paid by the likes of Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo and Offset.“I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief!” Megan wrote. “Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.”

Writing in a statement following his death, Dolph’s family said: “There are no words that exist that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling.

“Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged. As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”