Arrest warrant issued after Katy Perry’s alleged stalker misses court date

An arrest warrant has been issued for Katy Perry’s alleged stalker after he failed to show up to a court date yesterday (January 8).

William Edward Terry was charged earlier this week (January 6) with trespassing at the star’s Beverly Hills home in September.

He was due to be arraigned in court yesterday, but failed to appear at the court. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney said the court had since issued a bench warrant for Terry’s arrest.

Perry was awarded a restraining order against the man after he reportedly climbed over the fence at her property while she was home with her then-newborn daughter. He allegedly refused to leave until he was apprehended by security.

He was placed under citizen’s arrest until the Los Angeles Police Department and arrived and arrested him for trespassing.

Terry is also said to have posted a series of alarming messages on Twitter dating back to December 2019 – including threats to “snap Orlando Bloom’s neck” and wishing that Bloom’s son and his ex, Miranda Kerr, “catch covid and die.” They are also said to include graphic and sexually explicit comments about Perry.

