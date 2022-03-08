Art Brut to perform debut album ‘Bang Bang Rock & Roll’ at London gig

Art Brut will perform their debut album ‘Bang Bang Rock & Roll’ in full at a special show in London in the autumn.

The band are set to play their 2005 record in its entirety at the capital’s Heaven venue on October 27. They’ll also treat fans to live airings of “assorted greatest hits” from across their career so far.

“Shouty talky indie music is fashionable again,” frontman Eddie Argos wrote to announce the one-off UK gig. “See you in October, London.” See the official concert poster in the tweet below.

Tickets to Art Brut’s ‘Bang Bang Rock & Roll’ show are available now – you can purchase yours from here.

The group will also perform the album at a trio of German dates this spring. They’ll take to the stage in Hamburg (April 13), Bremen (14) and Berlin (15) alongside their support act Shybits.

You can see that schedule here:

Art Brut released their fifth full-length effort, ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’, in November 2018.

In a review, NME described the project as “a cheap ‘n’ cheerful collection that retreats from the expansion of the band’s sound that their last three albums attempted, instead settling for a modest recreation of the intimacy of ‘Bang Bang Rock & Roll’.”

During an interview with NME last year, Eddie Argos recalled the time that We Are Scientists covered the ‘Bang Bang Rock & Roll’ title track “in the style of The Velvet Underground“.

“We toured with them around America in 2006 and we were going to do a split seven-inch so they covered ‘Bang Bang Rock & Roll’ and we covered [We Are Scientists’] ‘The Great Escape’,” Argos remembered.

“We thought it would be funny to go into a note-for-note rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s ‘Free Bird’ but we couldn’t get the publishing clearance for a decade.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the singer shared tales of Art Brut’s previous indie scuffles in the ’00s with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Bloc Party and The Bravery.