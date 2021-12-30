Art School Girlfriend shares dreamy new cover of Prince’s ‘I Would Die 4 U’

Art School Girlfriend has shared a cover of Prince‘s ‘I Would Die 4 U’ – you can check it out below.

Polly Mackey’s dreamy rendition of the Purple One’s 1984 track – which appears on his culture-defining classic LP ‘Purple Rain’ – features background vocals from Marika Hackman.

Sharing news of the cover on Twitter, the singer-songwriter called it “one of my favourite Prince tracks”.

“I’ve been tinkering with it for a while and finally finished it a few weeks ago – it’s an amazing song and I wanted to do it some kind of justice!” she explained. “Thanks to @MarikaHackman for providing the sublime backing vocals. Hats off to fabulous mixing (Matt Wiggins) and mastering (Nic Nell @CasuallyHere).

You can listen to the cover here: Spotify / Apple Music / Tidal / Amazon

The cover is Art School Girlfriend’s first outing since the release of her debut album ‘Is It Light Where You Are’ in September.

The LP includes the single ‘In The Middle’, which NME featured in its end of March ‘Radio Roundup’, calling it “an ethereal beauty”.

“The first song Polly Mackey wrote and produced for her upcoming LP, ‘In The Middle’ immerses her hushed, emotive vocals in dark dance-floor ready synths,” NME wrote. “With its anxious bass and persistent drumline, it’s an ethereal beauty.”

Meanwhile, an agreement on the total worth of Prince‘s estate may soon be reached, following court proceedings set to begin in February 2022.

As reported by Billboard (via The Minneapolis Star Tribune), tax filings made in November of this year show an agreement was made as to the total value of Prince’s assets.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at his home in April 2016, leaving no will.

In October, the estate shared a previously unheard demo of ‘Do Me, Baby’, released to coincide with the 40th-anniversary celebrations of the original release of Prince’s fourth album from 1981, ‘Controversy’.

Back in July, Prince’s “lost” ‘Welcome 2 America’ album was released. NME‘s four-star review of the album said it was one that “speaks to today’s problems and demands to be heard. It’s better to have it now than never.

“His name was Prince and he was funky, and it seems he has so much more to tell us.”