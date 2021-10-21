Arthur Russell’s catalogue is being released on vinyl in the UK and Europe

The works of pioneering avant-garde cellist and composer Arthur Russell are set to become widely available in the UK and Europe.

As Clash reports, though Russell’s albums have long been difficult to source outside of North America, a deal has been inked between Rough Trade and Audika Records, who look after the late experimental musician’s discography. As part of that deal, two of Russell’s albums will be coming to vinyl in the UK and Europe, with both set to be released on November 26.

Those include Russell’s only solo studio album, 1986’s ‘World of Echo’, which was originally released in the UK by Rough Trade. Russell’s posthumous 2019 compilation of previously unheard material, ‘Iowa Dream’, will also receive a widespread release.

Advertisement

“When we started working with Arthur we had no idea he would turn out to be one of the seminal artists of this century,” commented Rough Trade founder Geoff Travis in a statement provided to Clash.

“We did know that his cello playing, his wonderful singing and his sensibility; melding modern classical with the Buddhist sense of space in the world, moved us deeply. We are proud to have helped push the boat out from the shore.”

‘World of Echo’ and ‘Iowa Dream’ are available for pre-order here.