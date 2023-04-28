Artists and industry speak out to save Brixton Academy: “It’d be a tragedy to lose such an iconic venue”

Various artists and industry professionals have spoken out against the potential closure of the O2 Academy in Brixton.

The iconic London venue drew controversy last year following a fatal crowd crush that occurred at an Asake concert. The event — which left two dead and one in critical condition — ultimately led to the academy having its licence suspended for three months.

Earlier this week, however, the Metropolitan Police claimed to have “lost confidence” in the safety of the venue and made a push for the location to close its doors for good.

The attempt to shut down the venue led to backlash from music lovers almost immediately. This morning (April 28), it was reported that an online petition had launched on Change.Org to counteract the attempt, and had already gathered nearly 10,000 signatures.

Within a matter of hours, the number of signatures has accelerated to nearly 15,000.

A number of musicians and industry professionals have also weighed in on the debate — taking to social media to try and save the venue.

“Lost count of the amount of times we’ve played Brixton Academy – it’d would be a tragedy to lose such an iconic venue,” wrote The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess, who shared four images documenting the band’s time at the location.

Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler also shared her thoughts on the debate, adding: “Brixton Academy is such an important and historic venue for south London and live music. There is a police a station literally opposite, surely with new management / infrastructure + security it can be improved ? instead of just shutting it down?”

American alt-rock icons Garbage spoke out against the choice on Twitter too, simply writing “Save Brixton Academy” and attaching a link to the online petition. Check out more industry responses below.

Lost count of the amount of times we’ve played Brixton Academy – it’d would be a tragedy to lose such an iconic venue pic.twitter.com/Ov0MwM9ABj — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 28, 2023

Brixton Academy is such an important and historic venue for south london and live music. There is a police a station literally opposite, surely with new management / infrastructure + security it can be improved ? instead of just shutting it down? https://t.co/4vcS6xt8Ba — simone marie (@simonemarie4) April 26, 2023

Brixton Academy – @faithless have graced the stage there many times – and yet a terrible tragedy happened there only recently. But it is hugely short sighted to shut the venue permanently- generating jobs, local economy- bringing the best music to London! #SaveBrixtonAcademy https://t.co/L7lwfbJQ4n — sister bliss (@thesisterbliss) April 28, 2023

Carter wouldn't be Carter without Brixton Academy. As a lifelong Lambeth council resident I’m not sure they’re the people who can do anything about saving it but definitely worth a shot. #SaveBrixtonAcademy – Sign the Petition https://t.co/ieo3meWYW8 via @UKChange — Jim Bob (@mrjimBob) April 28, 2023

Sign this. We need to demonstrate the strength of public opposition to the revocation of the licence and Save Brixton Academy #SaveBrixtonAcademy – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/w5EpTV1s1B via @UKChange — Mark Davyd (@markdavyd) April 28, 2023

Save Brixton Academy #SaveBrixtonAcademy https://t.co/srMXBT0PTw via @UKChange Would be a crying shame to lose this venue! So much musical history has been made here. — Ben Sargeant (@benjaminsarge) April 28, 2023

Feels so heavy handed, and nightlife bearing the brunt again. As great venue with so much history. Sign up! Save Brixton Academy #SaveBrixtonAcademy – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/40Gu8WmJJl via @UKChange — Guy Hornsby (@GuyHornsby) April 27, 2023

More people have died in Brixton Police Station than Brixton Academy. Multiple people over the years have died in the Met's building so I asume they'll be closing that down too? https://t.co/iVUPRUTURz — Steve Marsh (@Stemo_Marsh) April 26, 2023

I can't believe permanently closing Brixton Academy is even being considered. It is 1 of London's great historic venues, the heart of Brixton, bringing 1000s of people's footfall to the area nightly. #SaveBrixtonAcademy – Sign the Petition https://t.co/E1tjGUiLDH via @UKChange — Neil McCormick (@neil_mccormick) April 28, 2023

So many nights of blissful @poguesofficial mayhem.. Brixton Academy is a place of catharsis and joy, it’s a terrible thing that someone should lose their life on a night out but the fault doesn’t lie with the venue#SaveBrixtonAcademy – Sign the Petition https://t.co/e8okHsJhOH — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) April 28, 2023

I like many others will be absolutely gutted if Brixton academy never opens its doors again. One of the words most iconic venues. #Brixton pic.twitter.com/ms4HOj51LH — The Magic Mod (@TaylorMod) April 27, 2023

Following the fatal incident at the Asake concert, the venue had its licence temporarily suspended until January 16, with Lambeth Council saying that it would discuss the issue again at that date. This was later voluntarily extended for three months by the venue’s operator AMG.

The closure of the South London venue has left many artists forced to postpone their pre-scheduled shows, and play at alternative venues instead.