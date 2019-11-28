Trending:

News Music News

Artists pull music from Amazon on Black Friday over links with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Speedy Ortiz, Deerhoof and Adult Mom are among those protesting

Charlotte Krol
Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz (l) and Satomi Matsuzaki of Deerhoof (r). CREDIT: Getty (various)

Several acts have started to remove their music from Amazon Music in protest against the company’s connection with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Amazon does not have a direct contract with ICE but it does have a deal with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in which its Amazon Web Services host DHS databases that are in turn used by the government to track down immigrants.

In opposition to the company’s links with ICE, bands and artists including Speedy Ortiz, Deerhoof, Downtown Boys, La Neve and Adult Mom have pledged support for the campaign ‘No Music For ICE’. The campaign aims to ensure that “mass takedowns” of the musicians’ work will begin tomorrow (November 29) on Black Friday.

Advertisement

“We’re calling on musicians & labels who oppose ICE’s human rights abuses to join us during the holiday season,” a statement by the protest’s organisers reads. “Mass takedowns will begin on Black Friday and continue throughout Amazon’s all-important holiday shopping season.”

Advertisement

In October, hundreds of artists signed an open letter urging other members of the music community to boycott festivals and events sponsored by Amazon. The artists supporting the No Music For ICE movement aim to abandon support of Amazon until the company pledges to terminate existing contracts with government agencies that commit what they claim are human rights abuses.

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz told NME last month: “We’re committing to not do these until they stop supporting ICE, and developing facial recognition that’s being sold to racist police forces.”

Advertisement

More than 1,000 artists have signed the original petition boycotting Amazon events, including Chastity Belt, of Montreal, Shamir, Sheer Mag, Car Seat Headrest, DIIV, Girlpool,  Jay Som, Vivian Girls, Zola Jesus, and many others.

In the run up to the launch of ‘No Music for ICE’ The Black Madonna learned that Amazon Web Services was sponsoring Las Vegas’ Intersect Music Festival (December 6-7, 2019) where she was due to perform.

The DJ took to Twitter to express her outrage before being released from her contract to play the event. “What the fuck is this Amazon shit,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I absolutely did not agree to this. Oh hell no.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Music News

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey -
Stormzy will be touring the world in 2020
Read more
Features

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Andrew Trendell -
"I hate the idea of ‘indie’ or ‘rock’. Fuck that, I’m a songwriter."
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.