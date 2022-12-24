Artists share support for Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting case

Artists from across the music world have shown support for Megan Thee Stallion after a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting her in July 2020.

The nine-day trial came to an end yesterday (December 23) in Los Angeles when the jury unanimously decided Lane was guilty of all three charges against him – one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez will reportedly be sentenced on January 27 and faces more than 20 years in prison, as well as the possibility of being deported back to his native Canada.

Since the verdict was announced, stars from the music world have been showing their support for Megan – real name Megan Pete. Adele shouted out the rapper during her Las Vegas residency last night, telling the crowd: “Tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love ya.”

Adele supporting Megan & wishing her Merry Christmas & saying “Do whatever you want now baby” after performing Water Under The Bridge. 🥹 She’s always been the realest @theestallion pic.twitter.com/NiRIBfGe77 — elio (@liftelioup) December 24, 2022

“Sending the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace))) to Megan Pete,” Janelle Monáe tweeted, while Tinashe added: “Sending love and healing to @theestallion #ProtectBlackWomen.”

Sending the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace))) to Megan Pete @theestallion 🫶🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🗣️❤️‍🔥 — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) December 24, 2022

See more messages of support to Pete below.

I can’t imagine the nightmare that this past two years has been for you @theestallion and I know that this verdict won’t erase that but I pray it helps you on your journey to finding peace and healing! We love you 🖤 — mani pedi 💅🦶 (@imbabytate) December 23, 2022

Megan thee stallion forever — FINNEAS (@finneas) December 24, 2022

📲 | @zaralarsson shows support for @theestallion after Megan won the justice case against Tory Lanez. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyn1ilOARm — Zara Larsson Feed (@ZLFeed) December 24, 2022

After a verdict was reached yesterday, district attorney George Gascón told the court: “I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.”

The rapper first accused Lanez of shooting her in August 2020, saying in court that she had not previously identified him to police as her attacker because tensions were high between authorities and the Black community following the death of George Floyd. “At this time, we were at the height of police brutality and the situation with George Floyd,” she explained. “I don’t wanna see anybody die, I don’t wanna die.”

She added that she had also told police attending the scene of the crime that she had stepped on glass because “people don’t believe women”, and she didn’t think the “big boy’s club” of the music industry would believe her.

Lanez declined to testify in his own defence during the trial but pleaded not guilty to the charges. She, however, gave an emotional three-hour testimony, during which she described feeling depressed about having to relive the “torture” of the altercation throughout her pursuit for justice.