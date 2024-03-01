ARTMS announce debut full-length album ‘Dall’, out in May

K-pop girl group ARTMS have announced their debut studio album, titled ‘Devine All Love & Live’, or ‘Dall’ for short.

ARTMS announce the upcoming release yesterday (February 29) through their social media channels, where they also dropped a schedule for the album’s rollout, including singles, music videos and more. ‘Dall’, which will be a full-length album, will be released in full on May 31.

According to the schedule, the girl group will drop singles over the next three months. The first is titled ‘Birth’ and will be released later this month on March 29. The next three singles will drop on April 11, April 25 and May 10, accordingly.

‘Birth’ will mark ARTMS’ first-ever orginal music release together. The girl group is notably made up of five LOONA members: Kim Lip, Choery, JinSoul, HaSeul and HeeJin. The quintet joined ModHaus, a label established by former LOONA producer Jaden Jeong, last year following the end of a public contract dispute with their previous agency Blockberry Creative.

Despite ‘Dall’ being ARTMS’ first music together, a sub-unit of the group, dubbed Odd Eye Circle and consisting members Kim Lip, Choerry and Jinsoul, were the first to release new music under the ARTMS branding. The trio dropped the mini-album ‘Version Up’ in July last year, led by the title track ‘Air Force One’.

Bandmate HeeJin later made her debut as a soloist in October 2023 with the album ‘K’, headlined by lead single ‘Algorithm’. Remaining member Haseul is the only ARTMS member who hasn’t explored music outside of the group since it was formed.

The news of ARTMS’ official debut as a quintet also comes after Odd Eye Circle concluded their expansive ‘Volume Up’ tour of the U.S and Mexico, which saw them play 10 shows across both countries from January to February 2024.