ARTMS’ HeeJin pays tribute to Korean culture in ‘Algorithm’ music video

ARTMS and LOONA member HeeJin member has released her new music video for ‘Algorithm’.

The music video for ‘Algorithm’ stars HeeJin as a Korean princess who lives a glamorous life online, but wishing for more freedom in life. She soon makes a break for it, running away from the place to reunite with her ARTMS bandmates.

Later, the LOONA singer explores the streets of Seoul, takes pictures at photobooths and joins a dance class. “Sad love song / Sad but time is up / It’s my story / Every music bumpin’ algorithm rush,” she sings on the dance-pop track.

‘Algorithm’ is the lead single of HeeJin’s new mini-album, ‘K’. The record is the singer’s first solo release since her 2016 self-titled single, which had dropped ahead of her debut as a member of LOONA.

Aside from HeeJin, ARTMS also features the LOONA members Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry and Haseul. All five singers signed with Modhaus after leaving BlockBerry Creative earlier this year.

While ARTMS have yet to release material as a full group, the LOONA sub-unit Odd Eye Circle (comprised of Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry) shared a mini-album titled ‘Version Up’ in July.

