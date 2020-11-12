Artwork by Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood to appear on billboards across the UK

Artwork by frequent Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood is set to appear on billboards across the UK.

The artist, who created the visuals for Radiohead’s albums ‘Kid A’, ‘OK Computer’ and ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ as well as Thom Yorke’s solo offering ‘The Eraser’, will be showing his artwork as part of the ‘Your Space or Mine’ project.

Teaming up with advertising specialists ‘BUILDHOLLWOOD?’ the artist has one piece on show called ‘Sol’ (pictured) which can currently be viewed on billboards in Islington, London.

A larger piece of work called ‘Set’ will soon be displayed on 48 billboards across the UK.

happy happy happy. joy joy joy. thanks to ⁦@flyingleaps2016⁩ ⁦@Jack__Arts⁩ and the photographer of this here photograph pic.twitter.com/CWG7l0jsjn — Stanley Donwood (@StanleyDonwood) November 11, 2020

Artist and long-time Radiohead collaborator @StanleyDonwood has left his “depressing flyposters” behind, taking uplifting new artworks to the streets in ten cities across the UK https://t.co/jEYGufcTmO pic.twitter.com/c5RrfinrzD — Creative Review (@CreativeReview) November 11, 2020

Speaking to Jackarts, Donwood said “I’m trying to make pictures that elicit some kind of happiness. It’s a novel concept for me.”

Earlier this year, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien reassured Radiohead fans that the prospect of the band reconvening to make a new album “will definitely happen”.

Speaking to NME back in April, he said the band were having “online meetings” and “talking about stuff”. While he stressed that “for the foreseeable future, everyone is doing their own thing,” O’Brien did add that “when it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will”.