As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis hospitalised with burns to 25% of his body

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has been hospitalised with burns to 25% of his body following a bonfire accident.

The vocalist, who reunited with the San Diego band in 2018 after he was released from prison in 2016 for plotting to kill his estranged wife, posted about his condition on Instagram yesterday (December 16).

Sharing an image of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed wrapped in burns bandages, Lambesis said: “Keep your head up no matter what! I’m doing the best I can to make a thumbs up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes).”

“I apologise to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened,” he continued. “The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.”

Lambesis said that he’d been in hospital since Saturday (December 12) and that he doesn’t expect to be discharged “for a couple more weeks most likely”.

“Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week,” he explained. “It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the burns centre workers who are taking care of me.

“I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually.”

Lambesis publicly spoke out about his conviction and subsequent prison sentence in a statement in December 2017 where he said that “words cannot begin to express how deeply sorry I am for the hurt that I have caused”.

“There is no defence for what I did, and I look back on the person I became with as much disdain as many of you likely do,” he wrote.