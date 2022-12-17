Asake gives statement on fan’s death: “I am overwhelmed with grief”

Asake has responded to the news of the death of a fan who was injured during the incident at his Brixton show on Thursday night (December 15).

Police confirmed that Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, had died of injuries sustained in the incident, which saw hundreds of people breach the doors of the O2 Academy Brixton during Asake’s concert. The show was cancelled after around three songs when the venue became overcrowded. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Asake has published a statement in response to the news, revealing that he had spoken to Ikumelo’s family “and will continue to do so”.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away,” he wrote. “My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.”

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.”

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.”

“If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police.”

Academy Music Group (AMG), who owns the venue as well as the other O2 Academy venues around the country, has also issued a statement on social media via its press office in response to the news.

“All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this difficult time,” the statement read.

The Metropolitan Police are carrying out an urgent investigation, in which they are consulting footage posted on social media and from police body worn cameras [via SkyNews].

Meanwhile, 2ManyDJs postponed their show that was meant to be taking place at the venue tonight (December 17) in the aftermath of the incident. The gig has been rescheduled for February 18.