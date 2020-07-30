A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj share energetic ‘Move Ya Hips’ video

A$AP Ferg has released a video for ‘Move Ya Hips’, the rapper’s new single featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO.

The track was confirmed earlier in the week after A$AP Rocky asked where it was in a tweet on Monday (July 27).

The clip takes the form of an exercise class commercial – not featuring any of the artists themselves, but a host of lycra-clad attendees working out to the track while the phrase “GET HIPS” is displayed on screen.

Watch the video below:

Ferg and Minaj previously collaborated on the official remix of the former’s 2017 single ‘Plain Jane’, which Minaj references on her ‘Move Ya Hips’ verse: “I got the panda mink on and it’s growlin’ now/ Already bodied ‘Plain Jane’ and we mobbin’ now.”

The track is Minaj’s first release since news broke last week that she is pregnant with her first child.

Earlier this week (July 27), Ferg also teased a collaboration with Marilyn Manson after sharing a video of the two artists in the studio together on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj’s most recent solo release was February’s ‘Yikes’, but she has since featured on tracks with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Doja Cat. A collaboration between Minaj and Major Lazer was previewed during a livestream organised by the group back in May.