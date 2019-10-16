A$AP Rocky admits that he is a “sex addict”

"These are things people stay away from, they don't like to admit. I can't be embarrassed about it"

A$AP Rocky has admitted to being a “sex addict” in a new interview.

The rapper opened up about his addiction to NYC host and Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez on her show Untold Stories of Hip Hop, which is set to air in full tomorrow (October 17).

“I was always a sex addict,” Rocky said in the clip, which you can see below. “I’ve been a sex addict for some time [since junior high school].

“These are things people stay away from, they don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it.”

He previously told Esquire magazine he needed a $100,000 (£78,000) bed “because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited shit like me.”

Rocky also talks in the interview about his criminal past, but he doesn’t talk about his recent imprisonment in Sweden as it was recorded before then. The rapper recently said he’s holding off from sharing any of his experiences from when he was incarcerated until he releases some new music.

Rocky was arrested earlier this year in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a fight between his entourage and another man. He was released on August 2, before being found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

Rocky also said his alleged beef with Travis Scott was “played out” after delivering a freestyle at Rolling Loud Festival that some speculated was about the Houston rapper.