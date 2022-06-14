A$AP Rocky announced as another headliner of Poland’s Open’er Festival 2022

A$AP Rocky has been booked to headline Poland’s Open’er Festival 2022, joining the previously announced top-billers The Killers.

The rapper joins dozens of acts already announced for the festival held at Gdynia-Kosakowo airport from June 29 until July 2.

Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Imagine Dragons, Twenty One Pilots, Playboi Carti, Martin Garrix, The Chemical Brothers, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Glass Animals, Gunna, Clairo, Tove Lo, Little Simz, Jessie Ware, Royal Blood, Years And Years, The Smile and Michael Kiwanuka are all playing the festival.

A$AP Rocky is the second headliner of the festival’s first night on the Wednesday (June 29) on the Orange Main Stage. Imagine Dragons also headline the first night.

The Killers previously headlined the 2020 edition of the Polish festival and will close out this year’s festival on July 2.

Open’er Festival is operating in solidarity with Ukraine and says it “will be a place of support for Ukrainians facing the barbaric Russian aggression of their country”.

A special initiative “Wspierajmy Ukrainę na koncertach / Support Ukraine at concerts” will take place during the festival to help the actions of Polish Center For International Aid. Find more information here.

Four-day tickets are priced at €150 (£126), while four-day tickets with camping cost €175 (£147). Two-day tickets cost €105 (£88), but with camping are priced at €125 (£105). One-day tickets cost €75 (£63).

Some tickets remain on sale while the promotional tickets stock lasts. Find any available ones here.

In other news, A$AP Rocky recently weighed in on the row between Chris Rock and Will Smith at this year’s Oscars ceremony, where after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith being bald, Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Rock.

The rapper said: “I think it’s unfortunate that he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that.”