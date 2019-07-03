Footage emerged of the rapper and his entourage apparently pushing a man to the floor.

A$AP Rocky and three members of his entourage have been arrested while on tour in Stockholm.

Footage emerged of the rapper and members of his team apparently pushing a man to the floor on the street. A$AP, who is due to play more shows across Europe this week, has posted his own footage of the confrontation on his Instagram page, which sees one of the men involved hitting the rapper’s bodyguard with a pair of headphones.

Arrested on suspicion of severe assault, it’s now being reported that the rapper could be held in jail in Stockholm for two weeks. According to TMZ, prosecutors are looking to hold the ‘Fuckin’ Problems’ rapper and his crew for 14 days as they continue their investigation. It is also being reported that if convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.

If he is held for the length of time prosecutors are requesting, Rocky will miss out on upcoming shows at London’s Wireless Festival (July 7), Moscow’s Green Theatre (July 10), Germany’s Splash Festival (July 12), Ukraine’s Atlas Weekend Festival (July 13), Dour Festival in Berlin (July 14), Milan’s Carroponte (July 17) and Barcelona’s Sónar Festival (July 19).

“SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS,” Rocky wrote as a caption in his first Instagram video of the confrontation.

“WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK”

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” he then posted in a second video.

Footage posted by TMZ appears to show A$AP’s group picking up one of the men and tossing him to the floor.

The rapper’s remaining European tour dates this week include gigs in Norway tonight (July 3), before further shows in Poland, Ireland, and at London’s Wireless Festival on Sunday (July 7).

Meanwhile, Stormzy was announced as the new headliner of Poland’s Open’er Festival for tonight (July 4) – as an 11th hour replacement for A$AP Rocky after his arrest in Sweden.

Fresh from receiving acclaim for his historic headline set at Glastonbury 2019, Stormzy will act has his replacement.