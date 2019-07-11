#FreeFlacko

A$AP Rocky has been forced to call off the remainder of his Europe shows in July following his arrest in Sweden, his management confirmed in a statement issued yesterday (July 10) via Sónar Festival.

“A$AP Rocky is being detained in a Swedish jail for an unknown period of time for acting in self-defense during an altercation that took place. Due to this unfortunate situation, he is forced to cancel his European festival and tour dates in July,” the statement read.

Rocky was slated to perform at Barcelona’s Sónar next Friday (July 19), leaving festival organisers scrambling to find a replacement.

The cancellation also affects Rocky’s upcoming shows across Europe, including Splash Festival in Germany, Dour Festival in Belgium, Atlas Weekend in Ukraine and Carroponte in Italy. Over the weekend, J Hus was called to step in for the rapper’s set at London’s Wireless Festival. Dates for Rocky’s shows in August and beyond remain uncertain, too.

Earlier this month, footage of Rocky allegedly assaulting a man on the streets of Stockholm surfaced online. The rapper is currently being held by Swedish officials for two weeks in pre-trial detention while his assault case is being investigated. According to reports from Sweden, his request for an appeal against his detention has been rejected by the Swedish Supreme Court, meaning he will remain in custody.

In the midst of the legal drama, plenty of rappers and celebs – including Schoolboy Q, A$AP Ferg, Jada Pinkett Smith, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and P Diddy – have voiced their support for the Harlem artist. Tyler, the Creator even declared a travel boycott on Sweden as a gesture of solidarity with Flacko.