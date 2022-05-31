A$AP Rocky has “pushed myself to the limit on everything” surrounding his new album

A$AP Rocky has said that he’s “pushed myself to the limit on everything” surrounding work on his new album including visual aspects and a shift in sound.

The rapper, who with his girlfriend Rihanna recently became a first-time father, spoke in a new interview about the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Testing’.

He firstly clarified to Dazed & Confused that his new record is not going by the previously assumed titled ‘All Smiles’, after it was seemingly “announced” in late 2019 via a release by Selfridges relating to an AWGE t-shirt collaboration of the same name.

“One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be ‘All Smiles’ – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called ‘All Smiles’. That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more,” he said.

“I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliché or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from ‘Testing’ and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is.”

Rocky also spoke about fatherhood and how he wishes to raise “open-minded” children.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he added to Dazed.

“I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Elsewhere, the NYC rapper touched on his relationship with Rihanna, reflecting on how the two somehow manage to match each other so often when it comes to fashion.

“I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally,” he said.

‘You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house. Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen…but then I gotta steal it back.”

Earlier this month Rocky released a new single called ‘D.M.B.’, with an accompanying video starring Rihanna. Watch it here.