A$AP Rocky, Bikini Kill‘s Kathleen Hanna, and Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock have all shared stories about tripping on psychedelics in the trailer for a new Netflix documentary.

Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics features real-life stories from a host of stars from music, comedy, film and TV, and promises “star-studded reenactments and surreal animations [to] bring their comedic hallucinations to life”.

According to a synopsis from Netflix, the doc “explores the pros, cons, history, future, science, pop-cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens” and “acts as an unofficial user’s guide for these consciousness-altering compounds, and helps dispel the scare myths of the After School Special era”.

“I don’t think psychedelics are the answer to the world’s problems, but they could be a start,” Sting says in the trailer. Later, Rocky shares his story, saying: “No lie, a rainbow it shot out of my dick and it had a sound with it.” Watch the trailer below now.

Have A Good Trip was due to premiere at SXSW 2020. However, the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary will arrive on Netflix on May 11.

Last year, Harry Styles revealed he had once gotten so high on magic mushrooms that he bit off the end of his tongue.

The former One Direction star said he took the hallucinogenic drug while recording his second album ‘Fine Line’ in Los Angeles. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s ‘Ram’ in the sunshine,” he said.

“We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth.”