A$AP Rocky responds to alleged sex tape leak

A$AP Rocky has responded after rumours of the existence of a sex tape which allegedly featured the rapper began trending on social media.

The Harlem rapper took to Twitter as the rumours began to fly, humorously denying he’s the subject of the alleged tape.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” he wrote in the tweet you can see below. “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY.

“A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO,” he added. “BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM.”

Earlier this month, Rocky returned to Sweden five months on from his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in the country after he was found guilty of assault.

The rapper performed at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena and referenced his incarceration on numerous occasions throughout the show — including one quip the rapper made where he referred to himself as “an honorary Swede”.

Back in November, Rocky said that he was planning to use his return to Sweden as a chance to help immigrants who didn’t have the same legal support as he did when he was arrested.