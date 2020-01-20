A$AP Rocky says he thanked Donald Trump for his help in Swedish court case

A$AP Rocky has confirmed that he spoke to Donald Trump to thank the President for his support following his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in Sweden last summer.

Trump tried to intervene in Rocky’s case back in July after the rapper was arrested in the country for assault in Stockholm. He was later found guilty of the charge and was given a suspended prison sentence, but was released from jail due to time already served.

After Rocky’s release in August, Trump and his administration were reportedly “angry” that neither the rapper or his manager publicly thanked the President and his team for their help in securing his release.

Rocky has now clarified in a new interview with The Breakfast Club that he did in fact speak to Trump to express his gratitude to The White House for getting involved in his case.

“I spoke to [Trump] to thank ’em,” he said. “I was very thankful for what happened, for him supporting me. I don’t agree with all the political shit that he does at all, but like I said, I was just thankful for everybody who supported me in there. Just keeping it 100 with you.

“Regardless of all the political shit, man, I kept it cordial and very respectful because I was thankful. That was it.”

In an interview earlier this month, Rocky revisited the furore that was caused by controversial comments he made in 2015 about the Ferguson, Missouri protests and the emergence of Black Lives Matter movement.