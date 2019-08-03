A$AP Rocky thanks fans after being released from custody in Sweden: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart”

Rocky has now been released and has been given permission to leave the country

A$AP Rocky has thanked fans and supporters after being released from custody in Sweden yesterday (August 2) following his arrest for an alleged assault last month.

Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) had been in custody in Sweden since July 3 after being arrested on suspicion of assault following an alleged fight between his entourage and another man.

On Thursday (August 1), the rapper’s trial got underway. Both Rocky and the alleged victim, named by TMZ as Afghani refugee Mustafa Jafari, appeared in court to share their accounts of the story. Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Rocky and his associates beat and kicked Jafari and hit him with a bottle. Rocky’s lawyers disputed those claims, stating that the fight was in self-defense and that no bottle involved.

Swedish prosecutors asked for a six-month sentence for Rocky and also asked that the rapper remain in jail due to his status as a flight risk.

According to The New York Times, Rocky has now been released and has been given permission to leave the country while awaiting the final verdict in his case, which is expected to be announced August 14.

Donald Trump was one of the first to share the news.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden,” the president revealed. “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Following his release, Rocky issued a statement via his Instagram.

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS,” he wrote. “I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE.”

See the full post below:

According to The New York Times, Anne Ramberg, secretary general of the Swedish Bar Association, said in a telephone interview that the decision to release Rocky was not unusual. She declined to comment on the merits of the case, but said that his release would normally be a sign that he will be found not guilty, or if he is convicted, that he will be sentenced to time served.

With support coming from the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Tyga and Machine Gun Kelly, an unlikely show of support came from Rod Stewart, who gave his support to “my mate” Rocky.