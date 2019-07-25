A$AP Rocky to face trial after being charged with assault in Sweden

Two other men have also been charged with assault

A$AP Rocky looks set to face trial after being charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in Sweden.

The rapper was arrested in Stockholm on July 3 on suspicion of assault after an alleged fight between his entourage and another man was captured on camera.

The two men arrested with him have also been charged with assault, reports BBC Newsbeat.

The Swedish prosecutor in charge said he decided a crime had been committed – despite claims of self-defence and provocation – after “studying the videos made available to the inquiry”.

“It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet,” Daniel Suneson of the City Public Prosecution Office added.

He also said that the alleged victim’s statement was supported by witness statements.

A date has not yet been set for trial.

There were initially two alleged victims in the case, but the prosecutor dropped one of their cases due to a lack of evidence.

Donald Trump recently lent his support to the ongoing case, saying that he’s going to try and secure A$AP Rocky’s release after Kanye West brought the case to his attention.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted at the time.

“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator refused to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following the rapper’s arrest. A change.org petition, campaigning for his release also now has over 600,000 signatures.