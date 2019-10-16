A$AP Rocky says his beef with Travis Scott is “played out”

He says fans should “let it go”

A$AP Rocky has pronounced his alleged beef with Travis Scott “played out” after delivering a freestyle at Rolling Loud Festival that some have speculated was about the Houston rapper.

In a tweet late on Tuesday (October 15), Rocky wrote: “THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF SHIT SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO”.

This comes days after Rocky’s set at Rolling Loud in New York on Sunday (October 13), where he rapped a freestyle with the following bars: “Please don’t compare him and me / You offending me / This ain’t a diss and we ain’t enemies / They concerned with making hits, I’m more concerned with making history.”

Some speculate the bars were in reference to Scott, who had headlined Rolling Loud the day before. Watch Rocky deliver the lines in question at the 19:07 mark:

Rumours of a feud between Rocky and Scott have floated for years. The two rappers have been confused for each other in the past: In 2015, Scott lunged at a fan who called him “ASAP”, saying, “I’m not motherfucking ASAP, bitch.” And the year after that, a member of A$AP Mob accused Scott of copying their crew’s style, which Rocky addressed in a radio interview: “Let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic.”

At the same time, the two rappers have been photographed together, and last year Rocky said, “I think Travis Scott makes cool music. And he had a baby, I’m happy for that.” When Rocky was briefly jailed in Sweden earlier this year, Scott joined the chorus of musicians calling for his release, as Billboard notes.

Rocky will headline the second day of Rolling Loud’s next edition in Los Angeles on December 15. In August, he released a music video for his latest single, ‘Babushka Boi’. Scott, on the other hand, released the video for his new song ‘Highest In The Room’ last week.