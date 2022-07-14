Ásgeir announces new album ‘Time On My Hands’ and shares rousing single ‘Snowblind’

Ásgeir has announced details of a new album and shared the first taster from the record, ‘Snowblind’.

‘Time On My Hands’, which is the Icelandic artist’s fourth, is released on October 28 via One Little Independent Records.

The follow up to 2020’s ‘Bury The Moon’ sees Ásgeir “in a state of self-reflection and experimentation, having spent much of the last few years in his home and in the studio deeply engrossed in writing, recording, translating and producing,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

Today (July 14), Ásgeir has also shared the first single from the record ‘Snowblind’, which you can listen to below.

Expanding on his forthcoming album, Ásgeir added: “There’s a synth repair guy that works at Studio Hljóðrit and there’s a lot of vintage synthesizers that come through there. We bought an old Memorymoog off him while recording the album and I used it on many of the songs.

“I wrote ‘Vibrating Walls’ on a Korg PS-3100. Korg Delta has always been one of my favourite synths and it was used on a few tracks. I use my voice as the bass sound in ‘Golden Hour’, I got the idea after listening to ‘Rank And File’ by Moses Sumney.”

Time On My Hands tracklist:

01. ‘Time On My Hands’

02. ‘Borderland’

03. ‘Snowblind’

04. ‘Vibrating Walls’

05. ‘Blue’

06. ‘Giantess’

7. ‘Like I Am’

8. ‘Waiting Room’

9. ‘Golden Hour’

10. ‘Limitless’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ásgeir is set to play a one off date in the UK at WOMAD festival in Wiltshire on July 31 alongside The Flaming Lips and Kae Tempest. You can purchase tickets for the event here.