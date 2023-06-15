Ash announce new album and joint UK and European tour with The Subways

Ash have announced their newest album as well as a joint UK and European tour with British rock band, The Subways.

Titled ‘Race The Night’, the band’s latest LP marks the first album they have released together in more than five years. Ash have also released the LP’s title track.

“’Race the Night’ video is the product from the fevered mind of long-time friend and horror director Jed Shepherd. He’s taken a song about seizing the moment and had the band seized by a super fan who proceeds to force the band into doing her bidding. Enjoy the Misery,” shares vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler.

Advertisement

Wheeler explains that “Race the Night is the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s. Lyrically it’s all about seizing the crossroads moments in life with both hands. Take every chance as if it could be your last.”

‘Race The Night’ is set for release on September 15 via Fierce Panda. Visit here to pre-order the album.

Ash will be headed out on a tour through the UK and Europe in support of the album. The tour will be co-headlined by British rockers The Subways. Fans who pre-order ‘Race the Night’ from the band’s online shop before Sunday, June 18 at 11:59pm BST will receive a unique code for exclusive early access to purchase tickets for any of the UK shows before they go on sale to the general public on June 21 at 10am.

Visit here for tickets and check out the full tour dates below.

Ash x The Subways 2023 UK and EU tour dates:



SEPTEMBER



30 – Bexhill, UK, De La Warr Pavilion



OCTOBER

Advertisement

1 – Bristol, UK, Marble Factory

3 – Nottingham, UK, Rock City

4 – Glasgow, UK, Barrowland

5 – Leeds, UK, Leeds Beckett SU

7 – Newcastle, UK, NX

9 – Dublin, IE, The Academy

10 – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz

11 – London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town



NOVEMBER



19 – Utrecht, NL, De Helling

20 – Frankfurt, DE, Das Bett

21 – Cologne, DE, Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

23 – Hannover, DE, Faust

24 – Malmo, SE, Plan B

25 – Copenhagen, DK, Beta

27 – Oslo, NO, Rockefeller

28 – Stockholm, SE, Debaser

30 – Berlin, DE, Kesselhaus



DECEMBER



1 – Dresden, DE, Beatpol

2 – Prague, CZ, Lucerna Music Bar

4 – Graz, AT, PPC

6 – Zurich, CH, Plaza Klub

7 – Munich, DE, Technikum

8 – Stuttgart, DE, Im Wizemann

10 – Brussels, BE, Botanique

11 – Paris, FR, Le Petit Bain



The band’s previous album was 2018’s ‘Island’. In a four-star review, NME shared: “‘Islands’ is as ferocious and catchy as ever. And while it’s undoubtedly a record of consolidation, a return to familiar home ground, it also gently scouts new territory.”