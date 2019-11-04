Ash announce new career-spanning album collection and upcoming anniversary tour

The trio have also shared a new video for 'Jack Names the Planets'

Ash have announced that they are to release a new album featuring songs from across their 25 year career.

‘Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years of Ash’ will be released on February 14, 2020 and will feature hits including ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Shining Light’, ‘Buzzkill’ and ‘A Life Less Ordinary’.

A special edition version of the album will also include an eighteen track collection of rarities which features a cover of The Buzzcock’s classic ‘Everybody’s Happy Nowadays’ (the track also included an appearance from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin) and The Undertones’ ‘Teenage Kicks’.

To mark the announcement, the band have also shared a new video for ‘Jack Names The Planets’ which includes a re-mastered audio and footage from across Ash’s career. You can watch the video here:

The release will also see Ash touring the UK next March as part of an extensive UK and European tour.

You can see a full list of the UK dates below and find ticket information here.

FEBRUARY

17 Stylus LEEDS University, UK

18 O2 Academy NEWCASTLE, UK

20 SWG3 TV Studio GLASGOW, UK

21 O2 Ritz MANCHESTER, UK

22 Rock City NOTTINGHAM, UK

24 O2 Academy BRISTOL, UK

25 Pyramids PORTSMOUTH, UK

27 The Roundhouse LONDON, UK

Reviewing Ash’s last album, ‘Islands’, NME’s Mark Beaumont wrote: “These are signs of Ash dove-tailing with the modern alt-rock front-runners, allowing their mature meditations on friendship, betrayal, love and loss to nestle alongside indie’s emotional behemoths.

“Fans of the ferocious young tykes of 1996 can feast on the savage ‘Buzzkill’, a gymnastic display of punk-pop swearing, but sumptuous post-rock epics like finale ‘Incoming Waves’ point to a grander future for Ash. No band is an island, but Ash’s peaks rise as tall as any other.”