Ash announce reissue series and ‘Free All Angels’ gigs with Charlotte Hatherley

Ash have announced reissues of their ‘1977’ and ‘Free All Angels’ albums, as well as live shows for the latter with longtime guitarist Charlotte Hatherley.

‘1977’, the band’s debut album from 1996, will be reissued for the first time on splatter vinyl on July 1, with 2001’s ‘Free All Angels’ arriving on September 16.

The week the ‘Free All Angels’ reissue comes to shops, Ash will play three UK shows where they will perform the album in its entirety and be joined by Hatherley, who played with the Northern Irish rockers from 1997-2006 and reunited with them at London show last year.

Advertisement

The gigs will begin at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on September 15, before the band play Birmingham’s O2 Institute (17) and the Kentish Town Forum in London (18).

“We’re delighted to announce that we will be commemorating the 21st anniversary of the release of our 2001 classic, ‘Free All Angels’,” drummer Rick McMurray said in a statement. “Not least because we will be joined by the fourth member of Ash, guitarist extraordinaire, all-round Shining Light, the one and only, Charlotte Hatherley. Can. Not. Wait.”

Find tickets for the shows here.

We are celebrating the 21st anniversary of Free All Angels by playing the album in full with @CHatherley79 at 3 special UK live dates🤘 Tickets on general sale Fri 27th May at 10am. O2 pre-sale Weds 25th May at 10am Pre-order FAA and 1977 vinyl now https://t.co/E90CGSMAH6 pic.twitter.com/GRW0VqByrD — ASH (@ashofficial) May 23, 2022

‘Free All Angels’ was Ash’s third album, and has since gone platinum after reaching Number One on the charts when it was released in 2001.

That year its lead single ‘Shining Light’ won an Ivor Novello award and ‘Burn Baby Burn’ was awarded NME‘s Single Of The Year prize.

Advertisement

Pre-order the ‘1977’ reissue here, ‘Free All Angels’ here and get a glimpse of the splatter vinyl below.

Back in 2020, Ash frontman Tim Wheeler spoke to NME about the importance of keeping small venues alive during the pandemic, as the band took part in the Passports: Back To Our Roots gig series.

“Small venues have been really important to us throughout our career. It’s where we started out and we go back to play them a lot. Between festivals we’re always doing a few small club shows,” Wheeler said.

“I think they’re absolutely vital for new bands, an intrinsic part of the British music scene, so it’s really important that they survive all of this. It’s worrying to think how small businesses can survive without support.”