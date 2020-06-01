Ash reschedule 25th anniversary tour dates to 2021 due to coronavirus

Ash have announced that a number of shows on their 25th anniversary tour, initially due to take place this year, have been rescheduled for 2021.
It marks the second time that dates have been rescheduled, with original tickets for the band’s shows still valid. A number of shows in August and September are still scheduled to take place
As gutting as it is to tell you, I don't think anyone will be surprised to hear that we once again have to reschedule…
Their new dates are as follows:
AUGUST 2020
Tuesday 11 – Brighton, Concorde 2
Wednesday 12 – Holmfirth, Picturedrome
SEPTEMBER 2020
Monday 14 – Stoke, Sugarmill
Tuesday 22 – Liverpool, Arts Club
Tuesday 29 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue
Wednesday 30 – Limerick, Dolans Warehouse
OCTOBER 2020
Thursday 01 – Galway, Roisin Dubh
MARCH 2021
Wednesday 10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy
Thursday 11 – Leeds, Beckett University Union
Friday 12 – Bristol, O2 Academy
Sunday 14 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
Monday 15 – Glasgow, SWG3
Wednesday 17 – Nottingham, Rock City
Thursday 18 – Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre
Friday 19 – London, Roundhouse
Writing on Facebook, Ash said: “As gutting as it is to tell you, I don’t think anyone will be surprised to hear that we once again have to reschedule our tour dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Hopefully by next spring we will all be on the other side of this and able to safely attend shows that we know you are missing as much as we miss playing. Big love. Ash.”