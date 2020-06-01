Ash reschedule 25th anniversary tour dates to 2021 due to coronavirus

Ash have announced that a number of shows on their 25th anniversary tour, initially due to take place this year, have been rescheduled for 2021.

It marks the second time that dates have been rescheduled, with original tickets for the band’s shows still valid. A number of shows in August and September are still scheduled to take place

As gutting as it is to tell you, I don't think anyone will be surprised to hear that we once again have to reschedule… Posted by Ash on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Advertisement

Their new dates are as follows:

AUGUST 2020

Tuesday 11 – Brighton, Concorde 2

Wednesday 12 – Holmfirth, Picturedrome

SEPTEMBER 2020

Monday 14 – Stoke, Sugarmill

Tuesday 22 – Liverpool, Arts Club

Tuesday 29 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

Wednesday 30 – Limerick, Dolans Warehouse

OCTOBER 2020

Thursday 01 – Galway, Roisin Dubh

MARCH 2021

Wednesday 10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 Academy

Thursday 11 – Leeds, Beckett University Union

Friday 12 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Sunday 14 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 15 – Glasgow, SWG3

Wednesday 17 – Nottingham, Rock City

Thursday 18 – Portsmouth, Pyramids Centre

Friday 19 – London, Roundhouse

Advertisement

Writing on Facebook, Ash said: “As gutting as it is to tell you, I don’t think anyone will be surprised to hear that we once again have to reschedule our tour dates due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Hopefully by next spring we will all be on the other side of this and able to safely attend shows that we know you are missing as much as we miss playing. Big love. Ash.”