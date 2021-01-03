Ashanti announces she and family are now free of COVID-19

R&B singer Ashanti has taken to social media to announce that she and her family and now free of COVID-19, after testing positive last month.

The musician shared a post on Instagram yesterday (January 2) to reveal the news, saying “Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!! Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all”.

“My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved,” she continued. “Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON.”

The singer first revealed that she’d tested positive for coronavirus on December 13. In a since expired Instagram live, Ashanti explained that she’d contracted the virus from a family member upon returning to the US from travels in Africa.

Per Complex, the musician said “I did not get COVID from being in Africa or anything like that”.

“I actually got it from a family member when I came home,” she continued. “I came home and I hugged a family member who ended up being positive. I didn’t know he was positive; he didn’t know he was positive, so when he went to get tested, I was like, ‘Oh fuck.’”

Ashanti had been scheduled to appear in a VERZUZ battle with Keyshia Cole on December 12. The pair were meant to go head-to-head on the virtual entertainment series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, but this was postponed following her positive result.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” the VERZUZ team said at the time.

“Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime.”

The pair’s showdown is now set to take place on January 9.