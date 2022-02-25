Ashanti announces UK arena tour with Trey Songz and Mario

Ashanti is gearing up to return to the UK this summer, announcing an arena tour with special guests Trey Songz and Mario.

The R&B singer, known for the hits ‘Foolish’, ‘Baby’ and ‘Happy’, will hit the road between May 29 and June 2. She’ll perform at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Manchester’s AO Arena.

Put on in collaboration with UK promoters TCO, Ashanti’s upcoming UK trek will celebrate 20 years of her debut single ‘Foolish’, which was originally released on February 11, 2002.

Advertisement

Her last album was 2014’s ‘Braveheart’, but she announced in December that she plans to re-record her 2002 self-titled debut album, explaining at the time that she made the move “so I can collect my coins”.

The former Murder Inc. singer has become the latest in a growing number of high-profile artists to recreate their older work, in order to regain control of their master recordings.

Ashanti has also starred in a number of films including Coach Carter, Resident Evil: Extinction, and John Tucker Must Die. Her most recent film was last year’s Honey Girls – she played Fancy G, a pop star who hosts a contest to find the next big solo artist.

See the full list of dates for Ashanti’s UK run with Trey Songz and Mario below:

MAY 2022

29 – OVO Arena, London

31 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Advertisement

JUNE 2022

1 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2 – AO Arena, Manchester

Sign up here for priority tickets, which will be available from Wednesday March 2. General sale tickets go on sale Friday March 4 at 10am – get them here. Meet and greet tickets will also be available.

The tour comes as Trey Songz faces three sexual assault lawsuits. Earlier this month, Trey (real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson) was named in a $20million lawsuit filed by an anonymous woman who has claimed he anally raped her.

Another accuser, basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, claimed last month that Songz raped her at a Las Vegas hotel. A third accuser, Jauhara Jeffries, alleged Songz violated her while partying with him in Miami during New Year’s Eve in 2017.

Trey Songz has denied all of the allegations.