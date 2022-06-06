Ashanti gives surprise performance at a Manchester burger restaurant following arena gig

Ashanti turned up to a Manchester burger restaurant after her AO Arena gig on Thursday (June 2) and performed a dance routine in front of customers and fans.

The R&B icon, who had played in the city hours before, was still wearing her gig outfit when she visited Archie’s at Manchester Piccadilly and broke into dance.

Ashanti posted videos to her TikTok account of her and her backing dancers performing a short routine inside the burger bar that frequently attracts celebrities.

As Manchester Evening News reports, music figures including Rita Ora and The Game, and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr have visited the restaurant previously.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is in the middle of a world tour alongside fellow US stars Trey Songz and Mario.

Ashanti stuns burger fans at Archie's in Manchester with dazzling late-night appearancehttps://t.co/YJ24mZ1qjS — CityLife Manchester (@CityLifeManc) June 5, 2022

She’s perhaps best known for early ’00s songs ‘What’s Luv’ with Fat Joe and ‘Always On Time’ with Ja Rule. Recently, her song ‘Rock Wit U’ was sampled by Manchester rapper Aitch on his single ‘Baby’. Aitch was also a surprise guest at her AO Arena gig.

Ashanti’s last album was 2014’s ‘Braveheart’, but she announced last December that she plans to re-record her 2002 self-titled debut album, explaining at the time that she made the move “so I can collect my coins”.

The former Murder Inc. singer has become the latest in a growing number of high-profile artists to recreate their older work in order to regain control of their master recordings.

Ashanti has also starred in a number of films including Coach Carter, Resident Evil: Extinction, and John Tucker Must Die. Her most recent film was last year’s Honey Girls – she played Fancy G, a pop star who hosts a contest to find the next big solo artist.